John Mousinho reveals fresh injury scare for popular Portsmouth man
The popular midfielder missed Pompey’s trip to Middlesbrough after again feeling his hamstring.
Encouragingly, John Mousinho has described the midfielder’s latest absence as ‘precautionary’ rather than anything more severe.
Nonetheless, it’s the same issue which forced Lowery off in the second half against Millwall in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.
On that occasion, the 26-year-old swiftly returned to sit on Pompey’s bench against Luton days later, although wasn’t used in the Fratton Park encounter.
Now Lowery has felt the problem once more, with Mousinho and the Blues’ medical team deciding against risking him last weekend in the 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium.
Mousinho told The News: ‘Tom wasn’t available (at Middlesbrough). He felt that hamstring he was feeling last week, so that was just a precaution.
‘It’s nothing serious, he was in that Luton squad.’
Now into his third Fratton Park season, Lowery’s time on the south coast has frustratingly been blighted by injury.
The talented former Crewe man, who is in the final year of his contract, has made just 31 appearances since joining under Danny Cowley in August 2022.
He was handed only a second competitive start since February when he lined-up against Millwall in the Carabao Cup several weeks ago.
However, a hamstring issue forced Lowery off after 66 minutes, with Elias Sorensen replacing him in the 1-0 defeat.
