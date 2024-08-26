John Mousinho reveals fresh injury scare for popular Portsmouth man

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 26th Aug 2024, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tom Lowery has suffered a fresh injury scare.

The popular midfielder missed Pompey’s trip to Middlesbrough after again feeling his hamstring.

Encouragingly, John Mousinho has described the midfielder’s latest absence as ‘precautionary’ rather than anything more severe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nonetheless, it’s the same issue which forced Lowery off in the second half against Millwall in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

Tom Lowery collected a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Millwall. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesTom Lowery collected a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Millwall. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Tom Lowery collected a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Millwall. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

On that occasion, the 26-year-old swiftly returned to sit on Pompey’s bench against Luton days later, although wasn’t used in the Fratton Park encounter.

Now Lowery has felt the problem once more, with Mousinho and the Blues’ medical team deciding against risking him last weekend in the 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Tom wasn’t available (at Middlesbrough). He felt that hamstring he was feeling last week, so that was just a precaution.

‘It’s nothing serious, he was in that Luton squad.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now into his third Fratton Park season, Lowery’s time on the south coast has frustratingly been blighted by injury.

The talented former Crewe man, who is in the final year of his contract, has made just 31 appearances since joining under Danny Cowley in August 2022.

He was handed only a second competitive start since February when he lined-up against Millwall in the Carabao Cup several weeks ago.

However, a hamstring issue forced Lowery off after 66 minutes, with Elias Sorensen replacing him in the 1-0 defeat.

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.