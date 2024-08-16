Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zak Swanson is adamant he is ready for a fresh Pompey start after an injury-hit two-year stay.

And the right-back has promised the Fratton faithful he has yet to reach his full potential, as he looks to be a regular fixture in John Mousinho’s squad.

After joining from Arsenal in 2022, the defender has endured a frustrating spell on the south coast battling a persistent groin injury, which has seen him undergo two operations.

This has limited Swanson to just 45 outings in all competitions during his stay, with his outing against Millwall on Tuesday night just his seventh appearance in 2024.

His continued absences saw the Blues fail to trigger a 12-month option in his previous deal, before coming to a new agreement last month.

Having battled ongoing injury woes, Swanson has detailed the difficulties he’s faced during his stay at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘No one wants to be injured, especially me. It’s been a tough time with those injuries, I didn't really know what they were at the time and had a bit of back and forth with it but I believe I am over those issues.

‘I feel good out there, I rehabbed it well over the summer and I feel like those issues have gone.

‘I’ve had a good run and then I’ve come out of the team from personal problems and injuries. It’s the most frustrating feeling because all you want as a player is to get a run of games and keep playing.

‘Obviously you take it game by game but I can only get a few games then I miss some and it’s not nice, it’s not a nice feeling and no player wants it. Hopefully I can get a run going now.’

Despite failing to become a regular fixture in the Pompey defence, Swanson has shown his class in spells - most notably against Spurs in 2023, as well as playing a vital role in suppressing Ephron Mason-Clarke against Peterborough in March.

And with his injury concerns behind him, the 23-year-old is now ready to show the Fratton faithful his full potential in the Championship.

He said: ‘I definitely don’t think I’ve shown the best of myself and the best of my abilities, I think I’ve got more to show to be honest. I’ve had good games but I've also had games I need to learn from. Hopefully I’m taking that learning onboard and can show what I’m about.

‘I wouldn’t have come back if I didn’t think I was good enough (for the Championship). I definitely believe in my ability and obviously the manager showed good belief in me as well. Hopefully I can step up and compete at this level.’