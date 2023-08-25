Pompey head coach John Mousinho has admitted he’s looking forward to meeting with Steve Evans ahead of their trip to Stevenage this weekend.

The two coaches are at differending ends of their coaching career, but have crossed paths numerous times over the years, mainly during Mous’ playing days.

Mousinho is 29 games into his coaching career, meanwhile Evans has overseen 1,60 matches and has managed eight clubs, including Leeds United, Rotherham United and Peterborough United.

The 60-year-old is a seven-time promotion winner, and last term turned Stevenage from a side that was threatened by relegation to a side that finished second in League Two last year.

Mousinho’s stance on Evans is slightly different to his predecessor. Evans and ex-Pompey boss Danny Cowley had a war of words back in November 2021, after the pair didn’t shake hands when the former was in charge of Gillingham.

‘He’s great,” responded Mousinho when asked what Saturday’s rival counterpart was like.

‘Steve has got a massive personality in the game and is animated on the sidelines. Any time you do speak to him away from the buzz of the game, he’s a great guy and a great character.

‘He’s really intelligent and an excellent coach. You don’t have the career that he’s had without being as good as he is and after the game I’m very much looking forward to sitting down and having a chat with him.”

Mousinho added: ‘I know players who have played under him as well and I’ve seen plenty of his sides over the years.

‘He had a really successful Crawley side coming through the leagues and that Rotherham team he had coming through the divisions who were highly successful, and he’s doing it again with Stevenage.

‘I’ve got a lot of respect for the whole coaching staff there, and one I know pretty well across the board but certainly coaches that have done very well.”

Mousinho meanwhile is returning to a club in which he gave two-years of his career to. He was on loan there from 2010 to 2012, and also rejoined them back in 2014 for a brief loan spell.

The Blues are on their travels after two back-to-back home games at Fratton Park, and travel to the Lamex Stadium, to face Stevenage who have had a positive start.

Stevenage may have suffered a defeat to Reading last weekend, but are are currently a point higher than Pompey, though it is early days having played just five matches.

‘They’ve had a really good start,” said Mousinho to The News .

‘It’s not really surprising considering the end they had last year and the momentum they built at the end of last season.

‘They were deserved winners of promotion from League Two and they’ve hit the ground running this year. Steve Evans has got really good organised sides at this level, he knows exactly what he is doing.

‘He’s had a side promoted out of this league as well. He comes with bags of experience and a very well-organised side that scored quite a few goals as well.