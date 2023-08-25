News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

‘Massive personality’ - Pompey boss’ verdict on controversial Stevenage and ex-Leeds boss manager Steve Evans

John Mousinho has come across Steve Evans plenty of times - but for the first time this Saturday will meet on the touchline - and there’s a mutual respect.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 25th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 3 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 06:46 BST

Pompey head coach John Mousinho has admitted he’s looking forward to meeting with Steve Evans ahead of their trip to Stevenage this weekend.

The two coaches are at differending ends of their coaching career, but have crossed paths numerous times over the years, mainly during Mous’ playing days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mousinho is 29 games into his coaching career, meanwhile Evans has overseen 1,60 matches and has managed eight clubs, including Leeds United, Rotherham United and Peterborough United.

The 60-year-old is a seven-time promotion winner, and last term turned Stevenage from a side that was threatened by relegation to a side that finished second in League Two last year.

Most Popular

Mousinho’s stance on Evans is slightly different to his predecessor. Evans and ex-Pompey boss Danny Cowley had a war of words back in November 2021, after the pair didn’t shake hands when the former was in charge of Gillingham.

‘He’s great,” responded Mousinho when asked what Saturday’s rival counterpart was like.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Steve has got a massive personality in the game and is animated on the sidelines. Any time you do speak to him away from the buzz of the game, he’s a great guy and a great character.

‘He’s really intelligent and an excellent coach. You don’t have the career that he’s had without being as good as he is and after the game I’m very much looking forward to sitting down and having a chat with him.”

Mousinho added: ‘I know players who have played under him as well and I’ve seen plenty of his sides over the years.

‘He had a really successful Crawley side coming through the leagues and that Rotherham team he had coming through the divisions who were highly successful, and he’s doing it again with Stevenage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I’ve got a lot of respect for the whole coaching staff there, and one I know pretty well across the board but certainly coaches that have done very well.”

Mousinho meanwhile is returning to a club in which he gave two-years of his career to. He was on loan there from 2010 to 2012, and also rejoined them back in 2014 for a brief loan spell.

The Blues are on their travels after two back-to-back home games at Fratton Park, and travel to the Lamex Stadium, to face Stevenage who have had a positive start.

Stevenage may have suffered a defeat to Reading last weekend, but are are currently a point higher than Pompey, though it is early days having played just five matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘They’ve had a really good start,” said Mousinho to The News.

‘It’s not really surprising considering the end they had last year and the momentum they built at the end of last season.

‘They were deserved winners of promotion from League Two and they’ve hit the ground running this year. Steve Evans has got really good organised sides at this level, he knows exactly what he is doing.

‘He’s had a side promoted out of this league as well. He comes with bags of experience and a very well-organised side that scored quite a few goals as well.

‘Fair play to them, they’re doing really well and it’s going to be a tough test for us.’

Related topics:Steve EvansRotherham UnitedPeterborough UnitedLeeds United