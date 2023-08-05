The new EFL season is finally upon us, and Portsmouth begin their new campaign at home on Saturday.

Pompey welcome Bristol Rovers to Fratton Park as they look to get off to a strong start in John Mousinho’s first full season in charge. Portsmouth narrowly missed out on the top six last season, and they will be desperate to go one better this season as they bid to return to the Championship. While the new season may be about to get underway, but on the transfer front, we are still likely to see plenty of movement across the third tier.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Pompey and their League One rivals.

Mousinho admission

Pompey boss John Mousinho says he will speak to the club’s owners over ‘new signings’ and his current squad.

“I think there will definitely be some detail in there - it’s important the owners have a good understanding of what is going on at their football club,” said Mousinho.

“They need to get my perspective on all the new signings and how the new squad is bedding in, we can go into some real detail. I think a really good question is around expectations and what they want to achieve this season. I don’t think it’s going to be rocket science what the answer is, but I feel it’s a really good open conversation to have between the head coach and ownership, with the coaches and ‘Rich (Hughes) there as well. It’s a good opportunity.”

Derby chase Smith

Derby County are said to be in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over the signing of Michael Smith.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has tweeted: “dcfc and #blackpoolfc both interested in a deal for free agent Martyn Waghorn, who left #ccfc in May. Derby also in talks with #swfc over Michael Smith, and unlikely to sign two strikers, so Blackpool hopeful they can steal a march with Waghorn.”