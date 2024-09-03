John Mousinho unveils 'mini pre-season' masterplan as Portsmouth bid to raise levels
With six signings in the final 11 days of the window, the Blues’ head coach is keen to work with his squad on the training pitch during the international break.
West Brom’s visit on September 15 represents the next time Pompey are in action, providing precious time at their Hilsea base for the coaching staff to bring newcomers up to speed.
Since the pre-season training camp in Croatia, there have been 10 recruits and four departures, including loan players.
It’s an overhauled playing squad Mousinho is eager to help adjust to playing system expectations.
He told The News: ‘There is a massive difference between the squad we took to Croatia and the one we have now.
‘With some of the new lads who have come in, we haven’t been able to do much work with them at all other than game prep. This period is important to work on things tactically, it’s like a mini pre-season.
‘Normally you have players that are really used to the style of play, used to the system, used to the way we go about our business. However, we have new players who aren't used to that and haven’t quite had that exposure.
‘There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks and it’s really important we bed in, so we have that time to work on things over the next week or so.
‘You need a mixture of patience and urgency because we must get up to scratch really quickly. Yet we’re coming back in here and then also have another game in a couple of weeks, so you have to be bang on it.
‘You look at Andre (Dozzell) who’s had a baptism of fire. After a couple of days training, he’s straight on the pitch against Leeds, but, in terms of where we are with players like that, we’re in a much better position there than some of the new lads who have just come in.’
The international break will also allow several of Pompey’s injured players to close in on a playing return.
That includes Conor Shaughnessy, who has been nursing a calf issue, while it is hoped Jacob Farrell and Tom McIntyre will also make comebacks to training.
Mousinho added: ‘That’s going to really boost the squad when we have players back from injury in a couple of weeks.
‘Conor should be back for the West Brom game.’
