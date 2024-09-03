Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is eyeing a ‘mini pre-season’ as he strives to familiarise the flurry of new faces with Pompey’s playing style.

With six signings in the final 11 days of the window, the Blues’ head coach is keen to work with his squad on the training pitch during the international break.

West Brom’s visit on September 15 represents the next time Pompey are in action, providing precious time at their Hilsea base for the coaching staff to bring newcomers up to speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the pre-season training camp in Croatia, there have been 10 recruits and four departures, including loan players.

John Mousinho is relishing a 'mini pre-season' during the international break as he seeks to bring his Pompey new signings up the speed. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s an overhauled playing squad Mousinho is eager to help adjust to playing system expectations.

He told The News: ‘There is a massive difference between the squad we took to Croatia and the one we have now.

‘With some of the new lads who have come in, we haven’t been able to do much work with them at all other than game prep. This period is important to work on things tactically, it’s like a mini pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Normally you have players that are really used to the style of play, used to the system, used to the way we go about our business. However, we have new players who aren't used to that and haven’t quite had that exposure.

‘There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks and it’s really important we bed in, so we have that time to work on things over the next week or so.

‘You need a mixture of patience and urgency because we must get up to scratch really quickly. Yet we’re coming back in here and then also have another game in a couple of weeks, so you have to be bang on it.

‘You look at Andre (Dozzell) who’s had a baptism of fire. After a couple of days training, he’s straight on the pitch against Leeds, but, in terms of where we are with players like that, we’re in a much better position there than some of the new lads who have just come in.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The international break will also allow several of Pompey’s injured players to close in on a playing return.

That includes Conor Shaughnessy, who has been nursing a calf issue, while it is hoped Jacob Farrell and Tom McIntyre will also make comebacks to training.

Mousinho added: ‘That’s going to really boost the squad when we have players back from injury in a couple of weeks.

‘Conor should be back for the West Brom game.’