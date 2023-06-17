And head coach has also heaped praise on sporting director Rich Hughes following the Blues’ impressive start to the summer window.

The 24-year-old was unveiled as the fifth new signing of the summer on Friday after he completed a permanent switch from Wigan. Scully penned a two-year deal with a club option of a further 12 months after sealing the move to Fratton Park an undisclosed fee.

After coming through the ranks at West Ham, the winger made the move to Lincoln in 2020 and netted 37 goals and registered 19 assists in 106 appearances for the Imps.

That saw him rewarded with a switch to the Championship last summer, but his time with the troubled Wigan fail to get going. A hernia operation limited him to just five league outings for Latics in his sole season at the DW Stadium.

But his impressive two-and-a-half-year career with Lincoln is something which stood out for Mousinho, who has tipped the winger to make a ‘huge impact’ at Fratton Park.

He told Pompey’s official website: ‘He’s a player with real experience of this level after enjoying a successful spell with Lincoln.

‘He made a massive contribution in terms of goals and assists, which followed on from being one of the outstanding players for West Ham’s under-21 side.

‘So it’s a really exciting signing for us to make and we’ve got someone who can hopefully make a huge impact here.’

Scully’s arrival represented the fifth signing of the summer window, joining Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin and Christian Saydee.

And after completing five deals in the opening three days of the window, Mousinho has also heaped the praise on the sporting director.

He added: ‘We’re pleased with the transfer activity we’ve been able to do so far this summer, working with Rich and the recruitment team.