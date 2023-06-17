‘Most loved man in Portsmouth.The best thing that's happened to the club’ - Fratton faithful identify ex-Everton and Wigan man as key behind impressive start to summer window
It comes after the Blues announced the signing of winger Anthony Scully, who joined from Wigan for an undisclosed fee on Friday evening.
His signing represents the fifth arrival through the doors at Fratton Park this summer following the opening of the transfer window on Wednesday.
Indeed, it’s been a busy three days in the market for Pompey, who have so far recruited Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin and Scully, while Reeco Hackett made the switch to Lincoln.
And the Fratton faithful have identified Hughes as the catalyst to the Blues impressive start to the summer window.
@stuart_harcombe: Hughes is pulling off some deals here. This from nowhere.
@jezhunt_: Richard Hughes is the best thing to happen to Pompey football club in a long long time.
@haz_bond: Rich Hughes is on a mad one.
@sc1898_: Rich Hughes is genuinely, and I cannot stress this enough, the best thing that's happened to the club since the PST took over, and will be the best thing to happen for at least a good five years.
@DanLewis1999: I can’t believe there were people slating Richard Hughes for our January business you know. Towler for peanuts. Macey was a great loan. Bernard was unbelievable business. Lane a quality bit of business. Now he’s pulling out some absolute worldies and we are only a couple days in.
@head_ollie: Richard Hughes what a bloke.
@joslaps: I’m a happy Pompey fan. Delighted with the low level, early transfer business! Well done Rich Hughes!
@pompeyfan2021: Fair play Eisners. Found their wallet by the looks of it. Just hoping these signings for fees doesn’t come at the expense of us selling a key player. I love Richard Hughes. We’re actually going to win the league.
@AlfieCain2: Rich Hughes = the most loved man in Portsmouth at the moment.
@phil72pfc: Can’t wait for the rest of league one to cry about us buying the league. What an unbelievable start to the window, fair play to Rich Hughes (and the owners for their backing). Roll on the fixture release next week.