Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nomadic former Pompey striker Jordy Hiwula has signed for the 13th club of his career.

The 29-year-old had been a free agent since the beginning of September, after seeing his stay at Scottish Premiership side Ross County cut short after four goals in 27 appearances for the Staggies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he’s found a route back into the game after League Two Morecambe handed the front man a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Hiwula said: ‘I feel this is a perfect opportunity for me to come and play the remaining games of the season, hopefully we can do something special.

"There's a really good bunch of lads here, everyone has been welcoming as well so I've enjoyed it so far. (The fans can] expect hard work, determination and an eye for goal as well, I'll always give 100 per cent for the team.’

Hiwula scored three goals in 15 appearances for Pompey after joining on a short-term contract in October 2020 following his release from Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Blues boss Kenny Jackett limited his involvement, but a few lively cameo appearances and two goals in a 3-0 EFL Trophy win at Cheltenham saw the Fratton faithful demand the forward was rewarded with more game time.

Yet it was a clamour his manager never responded to, with Hiwula’s only starts under Jackett coming in the Trophy - including an anonymous display at Wembley in the woeful 2021 final defeat to Salford, which proved to be the manager’s last game.

Hiwula’s only league start for Pompey came in Danny Cowley’s first game in charge, when he played up front in the 2-1 win over Paul Cook’s Ipswich in March 2021. But he was released at the end of the season as Cowley ripped up the squad he inherited.

As well as Pompey, Coventry and Ross County, Hiwula’s former clubs include Doncaster Rovers, Bradford, Wigan and Huddersfield. He's scored 67 goals in 283 senior appearances.