Former Pompey, Hibs, Reading and Coventry star makes surprise transfer after USA stint
Former Pompey striker Mark McNulty has made a surprise transfer after returning to the United Kingdom.
The 31-year-old had been playing for Orange County SC, a second tier club in the USA from January 2023 up until this year. His year-long stay in the United States has come to an end and now his next club will come to a surprise to many.
McNulty has signed with The Spartans FC, a club that ply their trade in the fourth tier of Scottish football. He had been training with them since the start of 2024 and has now penned a short-term contract with them with the hopes of getting promoted.
Speaking of the new signing, Manager Douglas Samuel said to the official club website: "Marc has trained with us since the New Year and enjoyed it. He’s helped to raise standards in training. It’s an exciting signing and one to lift everyone, all the players, coaching staff and supporters.
“To bring in someone of Marc’s pedigree and quality can only enhance our prospects of ending our debut season strong.”
McNulty was a popular figure at Pompey after playing for them in the 2015/16 season. He joined on loan from Sheffield United and was prolific during his time at Fratton Park, scoring 12 goals in 34 games in League Two. Portsmouth didn't get promoted despite finishing in the play-off places and he would later join Bradford City in League One.
Since leaving Bramall Lane permanently in 2017 he has played for six clubs. He got 28 goals in 52 games for the Sky Blues and that attracted the attention of Reading in 2018 who signed him for an undisclosed fee. His time at the Madjeski Stadium wasn't a success and after 15 games and one goal he was shipped out after just six months, joining Hibs on loan. McNulty would later play for Sunderland before returning back to Hibs, and then spent two seasons on loan at Dundee United before going on his American adventure with Orange County.