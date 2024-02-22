Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Pompey striker Mark McNulty has made a surprise transfer after returning to the United Kingdom.

The 31-year-old had been playing for Orange County SC, a second tier club in the USA from January 2023 up until this year. His year-long stay in the United States has come to an end and now his next club will come to a surprise to many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McNulty has signed with The Spartans FC, a club that ply their trade in the fourth tier of Scottish football. He had been training with them since the start of 2024 and has now penned a short-term contract with them with the hopes of getting promoted.

Speaking of the new signing, Manager Douglas Samuel said to the official club website: "Marc has trained with us since the New Year and enjoyed it. He’s helped to raise standards in training. It’s an exciting signing and one to lift everyone, all the players, coaching staff and supporters.

“To bring in someone of Marc’s pedigree and quality can only enhance our prospects of ending our debut season strong.”

McNulty was a popular figure at Pompey after playing for them in the 2015/16 season. He joined on loan from Sheffield United and was prolific during his time at Fratton Park, scoring 12 goals in 34 games in League Two. Portsmouth didn't get promoted despite finishing in the play-off places and he would later join Bradford City in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad