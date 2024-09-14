The reviews are in for Abu Kamara’s first game in a Hull City shirt.

And it’s fair to say the now former Fratton favourite’s maiden appearance for his new club against Sheffield United could have gone better.

Handed a place in manager Tim Walter’s starting XI following his multi-million pound move from Norwich on transfer deadline day, the talented 21-year-old will have been eager to impress members of the MKM Stadium faithful who were keen to see why so many Championship clubs wanted the forward this summer - including Pompey.

And while there were glimpses of what the Tigers fan base can look forward to seeing as Kamara beds into his new surroundings, it ultimately proved a disappointing night for the winger as he was substituted at half-time.

Asked to play on the left wing will not have helped the England Under-20 international’s cause. Ask any Pompey supporter and they’ll tell you Kamara’s at his best when he’s on the right. Meanwhile, with winless Hull enduring a difficult start to the new campaign, with Friday’s night’s game ending in 2-0 defeat to the Blades, it was always going to be tough when thrown straight into the deep end.

Some Blues fans watching on from afar were quick to point out that Kamara’s start to life at Fratton Park wasn’t exactly straight out of the blocks either. The 21-year-old came good, though, with 11 goals and 12 assists from his 52 games played. And that’s something Hull fans will need to bear in mind following his first outing.

Kamara was given a 7/10 rating by Hull Live, despite not featuring after the break. His score also came with the comment: ‘City's biggest threat on his debut, always looked to get forward and take players on and as a consequence, carried a threat. Surprised to see him hooked at the break’.

But here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, were saying after Kamara kicked off his new career away from both Fratton Park and Carrow Road - two places where he was genuinely wanted before his £4.5m move to the MKM Stadium.

@GeorgeSlatcher Don’t worry to much #hull fans, Abu Kamara at the beginning of the 23/24 season for us was awful, then he bagged a few goals and became our best player by far, just needs that confidence.

@HancockAnalysis: Potentially the worst I’ve ever seen Abu Kamara play, it’s rare he puts in a bad performance but he just didn’t look like himself at all today, regardless of being out of position.

@JackDavis10: The misuse of Abu Kamara from clubs and his agent is painful and sad to see. Special player when played in his favoured position of RW. Needed that move to #Pompey or stay at Norwich.

@infarkewetrust: ABU KAMARA BIBLICAL STINKER AND HOOKED.

@Hoolaholic: BREAKING: Abu Kamara has tonight submitted a transfer request.

@Carra_Rud: Abu Kamara has absolutely stunk the place out in the first half.

@AlanRay1169790: Heard Kamara played on the left last night. To see the best of Abu Kamara, he got to play on the right. He not a number 10. Not a striker or a left winger either.

