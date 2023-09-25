News you can trust since 1877
Just one Portsmouth player in League One team of the season as Barnsley, Oxford and Charlton aces edge Fratton favourites out: gallery

Pompey maintained their place at the top of League One’s summit thanks to a 2-1 win against Lincoln at the weekend.
By Mark McMahon
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

John Mousinhoi’s in-form side came from behind to see off the challenge of the Imps to retain their unbeaten start to the season and keep any would-be challengers to the pace they’re setting at bay.

The result rounded off an impressive week for the Blues that also included a draw at Derby and an eye-catching win at Barnsley.

Yet those impressive undertakings haven’t been enough for key members of John Mousinho’s squad to break into the whoscored.com League One team of the season to date.

Indeed, just one player – Colby Bishop – is currently deemed worthy of that honour, leaving the likes of Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Connor Ogilvie, Alex Robertson and Marlon Pack wondering what they have to do to make the breakthrough.

Of course, there’s plenty of games left to make an impression.

In the meantime, here’s what whoscored.com deems to be the best starting XI League One currently has to offer in a 4-4-2 formation – and how they have rated the equivalent Pompey players this term so far.

Pompey can boast a host of stand-out performers this season so far

1. Goal, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop (9) Derby County 1-1 Portsmouth during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Derby County and Portsmouth at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 16 September 2023.

Pompey can boast a host of stand-out performers this season so far Photo: Jason Brown

Whoscored.com rating: 7.2 Whoscored.com rating for Will Norris: 6.83.

2. Goalkeeper: Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.2 Whoscored.com rating for Will Norris: 6.83. Photo: Pete Norton

Whoscored.com rating: 7.3. Whoscored.com rating for Joe Rafferty: 6.89.

3. Right-back: Sam Long (Oxford United)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.3. Whoscored.com rating for Joe Rafferty: 6.89. Photo: Michael Regan

Whoscored.com rating: 7.6. Whoscored.com rating for Regan Poole: 7.11.

4. Centre-back 1: Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.6. Whoscored.com rating for Regan Poole: 7.11. Photo: Pete Norton

