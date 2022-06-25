The 26-year-old was released by Rotherham at the end of last season, after an injury-affected spell that saw him make 39 appearances during a two-year stay at the Millers.

Here’s what was said...

‘Mikel knows he is a very popular player at Rotherham, he’s very quick, skilful, very direct and had he not been injured so much this season he would still be a Rotherham player.

‘There is no doubt for me that he earned his place on the pitch and earned a new contract, but he just could not stay fit for more than two or three games at a time.

‘If Pompey can keep him fit, he’s the type of player that will help you get promotion. He’s such a good player.

‘He’s naturally more of a winger but the system we play, he does have to play at wing-back.

‘He hasn’t been caught out and when we used him we haven’t been horrific defensively and left exposed, so he can do that job as well.

‘He is completely fearless, can put a ball in and was probably one of the best crossers at the club before he left. He’s pacey and athletic and very good on the wing.

‘What I would say of him on a negative side is that he makes stupid decisions and gets cheap yellow cards.

‘He’s played 30 or 40 games for us and has been sent off twice – but they were both two yellows and they were for just stupid things.

‘The injury record is such a problem for him, though. If he plays more than three games in a row for more than two years I would genuinely be amazed.

‘Ronan Curtis plays a lot of games, you can trust him but trust in Miller is an issue because of his injuries and the fact he gets a lot of suspensions.

‘You would need to bring in another player as well, you can’t just sign Mikel Miller and say that’s it for that position.

‘He’s such a useful player, even if he comes on for the last half an hour of a game. To bring the kind of pace on against a tiring team is just lethal.