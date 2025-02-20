The Rams have done some transfer business in a bid to to try and get them to safety in the Championship.

Pompey's relegation rivals Derby County have signed Kemar Roofe on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent for the last nine months after leaving Scottish Premiership side Rangers. He is John Eustace’s first signing following his appointment at Pride Park earlier this month.

"I'm here now and I'm excited to get going," he told the club website.

Roofe's move is subject to international clearance but should that go through then he could be in line to make his debut at Millwall. He joins Derby at a time where they are battling to avoid the drop. They are third from bottom and a point from safety with Hull City boasting a game in hand over them.

Kemar Roofe’s profile

For the last four years of Roofe's career he has been playing in Scotland. He was signed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard for £4.5m and in his first season at Ibrox he won the league title. A year later he helped Rangers reach the UEFA Europa League final, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties. His record in Scotland's second city was 38 goals in 102 games.

Other than Rangers, he is perhaps most remembered for his time at Leeds United where he had double figures in back-to-back seasons after a £3m move. After only scoring three goals in 42 games in his first season, he scored 11 the year after and then 15 in his third full campaign. His record at Elland Road was 33 goals in 123 games, and he was later snapped up by Belgian side Anderlecht, but only lasted one year there.

The other teams he has played for in his career are Vikingur Reykjavik, Northampton Town, Cheltenham Town, Colchester United and Oxford United. He is also a five time Jamaica international.

Free agent market

Roofe's move to Derby County means there is now one less option in the free agent market. Callum Lang has been ruled out for the remainder of the season which is a big blow to Pompey's survival hopes.

The 26-year-old is Pompey's leading scorer with 10 goals but now he will have to watch on from the sidelines with a little over a quarter of the season left. Thankfully Kusini Yengi looks to be making a return to action this weekend whilst Adil Aouchiche is ready to step in after joining on loan from Sunderland.

When Pompey submitted their squad list to the EFL they only included 24 names which means there is space to sign a free agent. Roofe has predominantly played as a centre-forward during his career, but he has also slotted in as a second striker and an attacking midfielder like Lang has.

Ryan Kent is an option though he is predominantly a left-sided winger. He was let go by Turkish side Fenerbahce in October and is still without a club. Kent has played as a second striker and an attacking midfielder before, scoring 16 goals in 16 games, but that was during the early years of his career when he was playing for Liverpool's academy teams.

