Have your say

Andy Cannon has been told his time will come as he sits on the sidelines.

The midfielder is hoping for some playing time as he returns to his former club Rochdale on Saturday.

But Cannon has not started a league game for the Blues since facing Wycombe more than two months ago on September 21.

The 23-year-old has had to settle for just 22 minutes of League One action in that time, after showing some strong form early in the campaign.

With the likes of Tom Naylor and Ross McCrorie sidelined for the trip to Spotland he is under consideration for tomorrow’s clash.

Kenny Jackett believes Cannon will get his chance, however, with supporters keen to see the creative talent out on the pitch.

Pompey midfielder Andy Cannon

Jackett said: ‘It’s frustrating for him.

‘He’s very close as one of the two in front of the back four or a number 10.

‘He’s been unlucky not to get a call and an amount of games this year.

‘I think as time will go on that will change. His chance will come definitely.

‘We need a balance of power, defending and passing. We need forward-running intent.

‘He has been unlucky, Andy, he’s been unlucky.

‘All I’ve said to him is his opportunity will come and he has to be ready to take it.

‘I think he is because he trains very well on a regular basis.’

With Naylor hobbling off at Harrogate with a hamstring injury, it looks like one from Cannon, Gareth Evans and Anton Walkes to partner Ben Close in the middle at Rochdale.

Jackett explained he wouldn’t hesitate to use right-back Walkes there after turning to him to fill the role on previous occasions.

He added: ‘Cannon, Close, Evans and Walkes – they are the guys who are in contention.

‘Anton has been strong and competitive and when he came on didn’t let anyone down at Harrogate.

‘It was quite an early substitution and he hadn’t played for a while, so I was pleased with his attitude and contribution. He’s had plenty of games in there for us.

‘We have those options in terms of midfield.’