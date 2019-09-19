Have your say

Pompey won’t be looking past Wycombe with next week’s tasty south-coast derby against Southampton on the horizon.

Kenny Jackett stressed his immediate focus is on delivering a League One victory at the Chairboys on Saturday.

The highly-anticipated Carabao Cup third-round tie against Saints is now just days away.

The bitter rivals will meet for the first time in seven years at a sell-out Fratton Park.

Before that, though, the Blues are in league action at Adams Park and desperately need to pick up a win.

Pompey have collected just six points from as many games in the third tier this season and sit 18th in the table.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Promotion is Jackett’s chief aim this campaign and knows an urgent upturn in form is required.

The boss is firmly prioritising a success against Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe – and will only concentrate on Southampton after full-time at Adams Park.

Jackett said: ‘The cup competitions have fallen well for us so far.

‘It’s not just a Premier League side. You’d always want to get through the earlier rounds and draw a Premier League side if you can, but we’ve got the derby interest as well.

‘That hasn't happened in some years and as the manager I’m looking forward to it.

‘It’s not my priority, though. The cup is what it is.

‘It’s the league and the league position, improving in the league and improving our league position which is my priority.

‘Tuesday night will look after itself when it comes around. My focus will be there from Saturday night.

‘But, at present, our biggest game is Wycombe.’