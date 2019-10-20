Kenny Jackett rued Pompey’s final-third quality after failing to register with 22 goal attempts at AFC Wimbledon.

The subject of the Blues boss’ future was under much discussion among supporters following a last-gasp Kingsmeadow defeat on Saturday.

Yet Jackett can pinpoint his team’s failure to capitalise on 62 per cent possession in an away fixture – and a sizeable amount of scoring opportunities.

And it was a lacking of edge in terms of both finishing and delivery which proved so costly.

He said: ‘I must look at Saturday’s play, what’s good about it, what needs to improve, and then take that into the Lincoln game. That’s what needs to improve for me.

‘We had 22 shots, but when you have the ball, have the ball in good areas, and have shots, we must be incisive as well, it’s a big part of the game.

A dejected Marcus Harness

‘Probably that’s the most important part of the game – and we didn’t get that right.

‘There was volume, definitely, there were chances, there were shots, we were on top for 75 per cent of the game, which as the away side is quite high.

‘But, ultimately, we didn’t then make it count and have got ourselves in trouble with the sucker punch at the end, where we had no time to come back.’

Nonetheless, Pompey remain League One’s joint-third lowest scorers.

Jackett added: ‘As a side, it's about capitalising on the amount of ball we had, the amount of territorial advantage we had.

‘There were good situations in and around their box – and we couldn’t finish.’