Pompey are heading towards a ‘minefield’ in the transfer window.

And Kenny Jackett believes that will see prices driven up as clubs’ recruitment gathers pace over the next 10 days.

The deadline for summer business in the Premier League and Championship arrives a week on Thursday at 5pm.

Clubs in League One and League Two have until 5pm on September 2 to get their deals wrapped up.

It’s the earlier date which is now beginning to see the pace accelerate in negotiations - and that’s proving the case at Fratton Park.

With Championship clubs looking at Pompey’s players and some of their targets in recent months operating in the second tier it looks set to be a busy period.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

That’s despite Jackett taking steps to recruit early, with seven new faces already brought in.

The Blues boss accepts there’s little he can do to control the frenetic nature of the late-window transfer activity, but he’s hopeful there’s still good business to be done.

Jackett said: ‘Don’t get me wrong, you can sign some good players towards the end.

‘But it can be expensive and it can feel like a bit of a minefield.

‘It is what it is but it’s difficult as you go later, it really is, because people don’t want to trade.

‘They have their own problems and it becomes difficult.

‘You worry about what you can control. It’s part of football.

‘It’s the club and the club doing well which is the priority.

‘But, similarly, you have individuals and they have their own careers and situations.

‘You hope to get those two interlinked to be successful.’

With the League One season getting under way on Saturday, Jackett is pleased he’s managed to be pro-active and get the vast majority of a busy period of signings over the line.

Jackett added: ‘As a manager, I did and would always want the transfer business to be settled through May and June if you can.

‘By the time you get to July you can then just work on the group and coaching because you’ve got your team.

‘What you can’t affect, though, is when other clubs start to bid for players.

‘If they aren’t in position or geared towards it at your time it always ends up coming later through July and August. That’s just the way it is.

‘One thing you can’t affect is when people put bids in. That’s the way of the world.

‘From my point of view, though, I’d always like my squad sorted from July 1 or around that date. You’ve got your squad, everyone is thinking about Portsmouth and you can really start your work and coaching.

‘As I’ve said, though, it doesn’t always work that way.’