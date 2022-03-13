Key update on Michael Jacobs' fitness and Coventry City striker's injury ahead of Portsmouth trip to Plymouth Argyle

And the Blues boss had paid tribute to Tyler Walker for making himself available for selection despite injury.

Jacobs made his training comeback on Friday, after a month out with a knee issue.

The Ipswich game was viewed as too early for the man who’d become such a key figure for Danny Cowley’s men before the setback.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Pompey boss anticipates Jacobs making the trip to Home Park on Tuesday night to boost his threadbare squad.

Cowley said: ‘Michael’s not far away now - hopefully for Tuesday he’ll be back.

‘That will give us 14 - I won’t be able to pick a team! At least I don’t have to upset them all!’

Walker returned to the bench at Portman Road, after breaking his Pompey goal duck in the mid-week win at Crewe.

Michael Jacobs is set to return for Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Cowley was stunned the Coventry loanee was able to do that, after picking up an ankle injury late on at Gresty Road.

Yet the striker announced he was available for the meeting with Kieran McKenna’s men, in the knowledge Pompey are so short on experienced options.

Cowley explained he wouldn’t have been keen to use Walker in that situation, but was full of admiration for the former Lincoln man’s attitude.

He added: ‘Tyler Walker has an ankle like an elephant, yet he was still willing to go on the bench and play. Incredible.

‘For a boy who is on loan and doesn’t have to do that, but is willing to be available, is brilliant.

‘It was a risk and I didn’t want to use him.

‘He just got stood on his foot and rolled his ankle, but it’s like a balloon.

‘So good on him and it shows what these boys are willing to do for the group.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron