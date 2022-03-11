Portsmouth boss reveals silver lining over enforced break involving key ex-Wigan Athletic, Wolves and Derby County man along with former Millwall midfielder

The Blues are set to have the brakes put on a renewed play-off bid, with a two-and-a-half week stint without a game starting later this month.

That’s as a result of international call-ups likely seeing the trip to Bolton on March 26 postponed, while Rotherham making the Papa John’s Trophy final will mean their visit to Fratton Park a week later will need to be rearranged.

December’s stoppage to the season arrived with Cowley’s men on a similar run, which they couldn’t continue when games restarted in January.

The Pompey boss is likely to get the boost of Michael Jacobs returning to his ranks shortly, however, with the halt giving the key attacker time to get up to speed.

And there is the prospect the break could even aid a comeback for Shaun Williams after suffering a fractured spine.

Cowley sees that as a big positive, with his squad possessing 13 senior outfield players at present.

Michael Jacobs, left, and Shaun Williams, right.

He said: ‘We’re hoping we might have as many as 15 senior outfield players for the last eight games - which would feel like a selection headache!

‘We’ll just have to wait and see if we can get to that place.

‘Michael Jacobs will definitely be back, which is a major plus. We were knee sliding when we knew he’d be back!

‘Maybe we’ll get Shaun Williams, maybe.

‘Michael was in his best moment of the season, so to have him back for the final run of games would lift everybody.’

The Wycombe game will mark the start of the period without a game, before Pompey face a congested schedule on their return to action.

Cowley anticipates that meaning fitting in eight games across the final 23 days of the campaign.

He said: ‘It’s not ideal when we have 11 games to go in a short space of time.

‘But because of the international break and a quirk in the fixtures, we now have a potential two-and-a-half week break.

‘It’s not ideal but it’s been symptomatic of our season really.

‘It’s added to our challenges.

‘We’re in a challenging week, but we’re aware with the Rotherham game off and provisional call-ups (for Bolton), we anticipate that break and then eight games in 23 days.

‘We could waste time and energy moaning about it, but I’d rather put time and energy into finding solutions.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron