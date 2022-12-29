And claimed a number of his players will face a late fitness call to determine their availability ahead of their trip to Fratton Park this evening.

The Tractor Boys were hampered by a sickness bug during their 3-0 win over Oxford United on Boxing Day.

While McKenna’s selection wasn’t largely affected, a number of key players battled on, including star man Wes Burns who scored in the victory.

News comes after Danny Cowley admitted various bugs continue to spread across the Pompey camp.

Dane Scarlett, Jay Mingi and Connor Ogilvie all missed Monday’s trip to Exeter, and it is believed further infections have been reported.

Meanwhile, the Ipswich boss insisted illness was still rife in his side following their triumph against the U’s on Monday.

In fact, McKenna claimed seven members of his squad have reported feeling unwell in the build-up to this evening's encounter.

Kieran McKenna.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘It's about recovering bodies as best we can now during a short space of time.

‘We have had quite a lot of sickness in the camp. We had two very unwell before the Oxford game and after the game we had seven report symptoms.

‘We had three players unable to come to the training ground yesterday.

‘We have a training session today and we'll see how the boys are.

‘Of course we have players coming back from injuries as well, who we have to monitor very closely to see if they are going to be ready to go again.

‘It's going to have to be a case of wait and see on who's going to be fit and available.’

Ahead of the contest under the lights at PO4, McKenna was adamant a capacity Fratton Park will be a hostile environment.

And the head coach is adamant his side faces a tough battle and called on the sold-out travelling faithful to lift his illness-hit outfit.

He added: ‘Portsmouth are on a not-so-good run of results, they've had a lot of draws, but I don't think that has any bearing to be honest.

‘It's Portsmouth v Ipswich - a big game at this level.

‘Whenever we go away from home we look to start well, impose ourselves and take the crowd away from them.

