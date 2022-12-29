And Cowley admitted he will be forced into making changes for their tough contest against Ipswich on Thursday.

The Blues were crippled by an sickness bug on Boxing Day, which saw Dane Scarlett and Jay Mingi absent from the squad.

The pair were joined by Connor Ogilvie, who was also affected, with the left-back unable to warm-up after being named on the bench at St James Park.

Following the draw in Devon, Cowley has revealed there has been a further outbreak of various bugs across the Pompey camp ahead of Thursday’s encounter.

The head coach explained preparations for the visit of Ipswich have been heavily affected with up to three different illnesses reported, including Covid and tonsillitis-like symptoms.

He told The News: ‘There’s more illness rather than injuries. We have some longer-term injuries, but there is illness in the group.

‘Dane Scarlett didn’t make the Boxing Day game nor did Jay Mingi because of illness.

Danny Cowley.

‘Connor Ogilvie woke up in Exeter feeling really poorly on match-day and wasn’t even able to warm up.

‘Even though he was on the bench, we would’ve only used him in extreme circumstances. It wasn’t ideal.

‘We’ve had a number of others carrying it and some of the injured boys have got it as well.

‘It feels like there are almost three variants to what they’ve got.

‘There’s a group that have got Covid-like symptoms, which hasn’t stopped them and have been able to get on with it.

‘We’ve had boys who have had throat infections, almost like tonsillitis and they’ve really suffered.

‘They’re the ones who have had to miss training or miss games.

‘It’s not ideal but we won’t be the only team who is having these problems, it’s almost expected at this time of the year.’

The Blues were forced in to making three changes for their trip to Devon on Monday as illness and injuries reduced Cowley’s options.

While Zak Swanson returned to the squad, uncertainty still looms over Louis Thompson and Tom Lowery’s long-awaited comebacks.

With various issues still causing havoc to his side, Cowley briefly added his selection for their contest against Ipswich on Thursday will be impacted.

