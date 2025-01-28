Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey's relegation rivals Cardiff City will allow Kion Etete to leave the club this month, amid previous links of a move to Fratton Park.

WalesOnline is reporting that League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers are leading the race to sign the striker. Etete has spent most of the season out with a hamstring injury and has made just one appearance this term.

Cardiff recently spent between £3 to £4m on Danish forward Yousef Salech, whilst Roko Simic has returned to South Wales, which has put the Spurs academy product lower down the pecking order. Bolton are without a manager after sacking Ian Evatt but are looking for reinforcements with Monday’s transfer deadline looming.

Various clubs across the third tier were interested, including Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town at the start of the window, but it’s Bolton who have steered ahead of their rivals. It’s unsure yet whether their lack of manager will hinder the deal but right now they are in pole position to sign the 6 ft 6 in front-man.

Etete isn't the only striker leaving Cardiff this month, as they're willing to let Michael Reindorf leave on loan. Pete O'Rourke, a transfer correspondent for the Football Insider said in a post on X that Notts County have won the race to sign the 19-year-old. Reindof has made four senior appearances for Cardiff to date, though his last came in mid-December, since then he's been out with injury.

Kion Etete’s links to Pompey

At one point during the 23-year-old's career it looked like he could be playing down on the South Coast. During Danny Cowley's time in charge at Fratton Park, the Derby-born striker was linked with a move. At one point he was a priority for the 46-year-old but a move failed to materialise.

Etete had come off the back of two loan spells at Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town, scoring nine goals in 26 matches. That summer, Etete headed to the Championship with Cardiff instead, scoring three goals in 32 appearances.

As for Pompey, they recruited Joe Piggott, Dane Scarlett and Colby Bishop that summer. Bishop turned out to be the biggest success of them all, netting 20 goals that season, and then last year he scored one more, inspiring them to their League One title success.

Pompey and Cardiff to do battle next month

A win over Millwall this evening would see Pompey overtake Cardiff in 18th. This is their game in hand over the Welsh side and the other teams around them.

Next month, the Blues and the Bluebirds meet in the Championship on February 11 in a game that will have a direct impact on the relegation battle. Earlier on in the campaign, Cardiff ran out 2-0 winners with Callum Robinson adding to Regan Poole’s own goal.

This summer the two sides competed for the same player, Alex Robertson. He had spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Pompey, and there had been attempts to bring him back, but he opted for a fresh start in Wales.

The 21-year-old has managed to avoid any serious injuries following a serious hamstring injury last January, and has played regularly under Omer Riza. To date, he's made 27 appearances across all competitions with four goals and two assists. His position in the side has recently changed from a central midfielder to an attacking midfielder, providing support to the striker.