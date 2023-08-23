Just some of football’s ‘big names’ who have hailed Pompey’s support in recent years.

Now Stevenage boss Steve Evans has joined the list of admirers as he prepares to welcome the Blues and the Fratton faithful to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, he couldn’t have been more complimentary to the Pompey fan base or the club if he tried after he lauded both in his pre-match comments.

The Blues travel to Stevenage in the league for the first time since May 2017 looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 campaign.

They’ll be up against a Boro side still high in confidence after their promotion from League Two last term and with three wins from their four league games to date.

And with four former Pompey players currently in the home side’s ranks and just a point separating the teams in the table, an entertaining game is expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans believes such a fixture is just reward for Boro, claiming playing against the ‘Giants’ Pompey is one of the rewards associated with promotion back to the third tier.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

He also said the home fans will have their part to play on Saturday due to the world-renowned support Pompey is guaranteed to bring with them.

Evans told Stevenage’s club website: ‘Portsmouth Football Club is a giant in Sky Bet League One and playing them in a league fixture is one of the prizes in winning promotion last season.

‘The atmosphere will be electric and we trust our supporters will turn up in numbers to compete with a brilliant away support who are known worldwide.’

Pompey are expected to bring 1,400 fans with them to the Lamex.