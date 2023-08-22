The defender, who made 78 appearances for the Blues before his controversial Fratton Park exit in 2019, is suspended for Pompey’s weekend trip to Stevenage.

The 32-year-old picked up a one-match ban following his sending off in Boro’s 2-0 defeat to Reading last Saturday. He saw red after picking up two yellow cards in the opening 22 minutes of the game at the Royals’ Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The match was goalless at the time, with Thompson’s dismissal contributing to new club Stevenage suffering their first defeat of the League One season.

Indeed, Steve Evans’ side – which currently boasts four ex-Blues players in their ranks – had won all three of their third-tier games up until Saturday.

They’ll now go into this weekend’s game against sixth-placed Pompey just a point above John Mousinho’s side in the table after losing their 100-per-cent winning league record.

Thompson’s presence will be missed, with the experienced campaigner starting all five of Stevenage’s 2023-24 matches to date – including a penalty shoot-out win against Watford in the Carabao Cup – following his arrival on a free transfer in the summer.

He also has a good record against the Blues, after his decision to quit the club on a free transfer in search of Championship football. He’s won four of six matches played against his former employers – all for Peterborough – and suffered defeat just once.

Nevertheless, Boro can still call upon the presence of three other ex-Pompey players currently in their ranks – Louis Thompson, Ben Thompson and Dan Butler.

Like Nathan Thompson, they all moved to the Lamex Stadium during the current transfer window and have been regulars in Evans’ starting line-ups.

Louis Thompson made the move after Blues boss Mousinho sanctioned his Fratton Park departure following the expiry of his contract.

Both Ben Thompson and Butler joined Boro from Peterborough.

Nathan Thompson’s latest dismissal is the 11th of his career – two of which came during his time with Pompey.