The left-back – who came through the youth ranks at PO4 – has moved to the Lamex Stadium outfit for what is believed to be a free transfer, despite the 28-year-old still having a year left on his London Road contract.

He follows ex-Blues trio Louis Thompson, Nathan Thompson and Ben Thompson in making the move to the Boro this summer and is manager Steve Evans’ ninth signing of the transfer window. Combined, the quartet have made 216 Pompey appearances between them.

Butler is also the third player to switch from Peterborough to Stevenage during the close season, with both Nathan and Ben Thompson making the same journey earlier this summer.

Louis Thompson arrived straight from the Blues on a free transfer after the club failed to offer him a new contract.

Butler joins up with Evans & Co after making 135 appearances for Posh since 2019. The Isle of Wight-born defender left Pompey for Torquay in 2015, leaving Fratton Park after making 54 appearances for the club.

Speaking to the Stevenage website, Butler said: ‘I’m excited to be here. There’s a lot of good momentum at this club after getting promoted last season.

‘The stadium looks good, the training ground is amazing – so it was an easy decision.’

Former Pompey defender Dan Butler has signed for Stevenage Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Another League One transfer that has been confirmed today (Friday) is Alfie May’s move to Charlton from Cheltenham.

The 30-year-old has joined for an undisclosed six-figure fee and has signed a two-year deal with the Addicks.