Kusini Yengi was a huge hit after stepping in for Colby Bishop for Pompey's past two games

John Mousinho has been exploring ways of starting both Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The Pompey boss admitted it’s something he and his coaching team have been looking into as he prepares to welcome back his top scorer after two games out through injury.

Eleven-goal marksman Bishop is in contention to start against the Shrews after sitting out the Blues’ wins against Northampton and Bolton respectively with an ankle complaint picked up against Burton.

Many feared the striker’s absence would derail Pompey’s title claims and hand their rivals an advantage heading into the busy festive schedule. Yet that never materialised, with young Aussie Yengi stepping up and delivering to help Mousinho’s men open up a six-point advantage at the top of the League One standings.

Indeed, the 24-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance against Bolton on Monday night and scored his sixth goal of the season to endear himself even more with the Fratton faithful.

That leaves Mousinho with a massive selection headache ahead of Saturday’s trip to New Meadow. He has been exploring the possibility of starting both against Matt Taylor’s side. But without wanting to give his game plan away, the head coach was understandably keeping his cards close to his chest.

When asked if both players can play together - something Pompey haven’t tried in the league this season, Mousinho said: ‘I think they can play together. They have played together in the league, not by starting, but they have played together in the league and that’s a definite option for us.

‘I think Kusini’s flexibility across the front three gives us that option potentially, although Colby can also probably play in a couple of different positions, whether he plays as a nine or a 10 as well. So there are options there for us to explore and that’s what we’ve been thinking about this week.’

Having this type of competition for places was central to the Blues’ transfer plans in the summer, with Pompey desperate to have strength and depth throughout their ranks to sustain a promotion push.

It’s not the first selection headache Mousinho has encountered this term - and it certainly won’t be the last, as he welcomed the latest conundrum in front of him.

The head coach added: ‘It’s a really good one to have. You’ve got Kusini with the performance he put in against Bolton, on top of what he did against Northampton and the second half against Burton when I thought he was excellent in both games as well. He scored his goal, got his rewards

‘And then Colby, coming off the back of a goal in the first half against Burton, being in good form, 11 goals in 18 league games, and 20 goals last season. I think he’s one of the league’s best centre-forwards, so it’s a really nice selection headache for us to have.