Pompey have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of their trip to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

John Mousinho has confirmed top-scorer Colby Bishop has returned to full training with the first-team squad – and is fit and available for the trip to New Meadow.

The Blues boss revealed the 11-goal marksman was ahead of schedule in his 3-4 week recovery from the ankle injury picked up during the first half of the win at Burton on Tuesday, November 28.

Bishop subsequently missed the wins against Northampton and Bolton – victories that have allowed the Blues to open up a six-point lead at the top of the League One table. But now he’s in contention for Pompey’s latest test as they look to maintain the pace they’ve set at the summit of the standings.

Speaking ahead of the Shrewsbury game, Mousinho said: ‘Colby trained today. He had been back with the medical team for the past couple of days and they were really happy with him in terms of taking him out on to the grass on Tuesday and Wednesday.

‘He trained fully with us today (Thursday) and came through without a problem, so he’s fit and available for selection for the weekend. He’s a couple of days ahead of schedule. We thought 3-4 weeks, but it’s going to be three weeks on Tuesday, so, yeah, a few days ahead. But there’s no surprise with Colby.’

In Bishop’s absence, Kusini Yengi has admirably led the line for Pompey. In fact, the young Aussie received huge acclaim for his performance against Bolton in midweek as he scored in the 2-0 win and gave highly-regarded Ricardo Santos one of his most difficult tests in a Wanderers shirt.

It will be interesting to see if Mousinho recalls Bishop immediately to his starting line-up or whether he sticks with Yengi for the showdown with the Shrews.