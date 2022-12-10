The immediate future of the 24-year-old has been hotly debated in recent weeks after impressing during his brief stay at Fratton Park.

The winger has netted one goal in 21 outings in all competitions, but has registered five assists during that period.

That has led to speculation of a potential premature end to his season-long loan stint on the south coast to return to Bloomfield Road.

Dale was initially denied permission by the Seasiders to feature in Pompey’s FA Cup first-round tie against Hereford in November.

That was a decision taken by Appleton, who insisted he was keen to keep his options open after injuries ripped through his side in the early stages of the season.

However, The News later understood there was growing confidence within the Blues camp that the ex-Crewe ace will remain beyond the upcoming window.

The winger's future is once-again the main talking point with the Blackpool boss still weighing-up a recall next month.

Yet, Appleton has kept his cards close to his chest in the latest update over Dale’s future at PO4.

He told Lancashire Live: ‘I’m not going to say yes or no with any of the players that are out on loan at this moment in time, but definitely we’re aware of what they’re doing, how well they’re doing, or if they’re not doing particularly well, we are aware of that. It’s a constant thing that we’ll constantly monitor.

‘We stay in touch with all the clubs and the managers and chief scouts with players that are out on loan. That will continue between now and the window opening.’

Of course, it’s not just the winger who could depart Fratton Park next month, with loan trio Dane Scarlett, Josh Koroma and Josh Griffiths holding recall options in their deals.

However, that is not the case for Joe Pigott, who’s future is also uncertain after a lack of game time.

