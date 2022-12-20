The 43-year-old takes over the reins at The Valley as part of a major overhaul behind-the-scenes in South London.

The former Bristol City boss has been confirmed as Ben Garner’s successor, after he was surprisingly dismissed at the start of December.

Holden had been the bookies’ favourite, who also included Kenny Jackett in their early runnings.

Alongside the new man in the dugout, the Addicks also confirmed the arrivals of Andy Scott, Jim Rodwell and Ed Warrick.

The trio have been appointed as Technical Director, Chief Operating Officer and Finance Director respectively.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard spoke of his delight over the appointment of the four new faces at The Valley.

He told the club website: ‘I am delighted we have been able to appoint such experienced and knowledgeable people to help us move forward.

‘Each individual appointed has experience at Championship level or higher and the appointments should give us the structure and stability that we need to progress as a club.

‘When the men’s first-team is successful, it lifts the entire club, which is why the additions on the footballing side are so important.

‘Dean Holden is a talented manager, who is well-respected in footballing circles. He’ll bring good experience and knowledge which will help us as we look to get our season back on track.

‘I am really pleased we have been able to bring in Andy Scott. He is a highly-regarded individual who has played an important role in the success of a number of clubs and has the vision, skillset and contacts to help move the club forward.

‘He’ll play a key role in the January transfer window and longer term will help further align the direction of our men’s first team and academy.

‘The appointment of Jim Rodwell gives us senior leadership, on the ground at The Valley. He has excellent experience and I have been very impressed with what I have seen already.

‘Ed Warrick is an excellent professional and will be the perfect replacement for Emma Parker, who leaves her role at the end of the week.’

