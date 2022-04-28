LATEST: Danny Cowley reveals Portsmouth transfer ambition over exciting Blackburn Rovers defender

Cowley believes his club need to be pushing to land players at the level of the 22-year-old, to execute their new transfer strategy of buying young talent on the rise

Carter plays the last game of an outstanding loan stay at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, in which he’s made a big impression with Pompey fans.

The Stockport-born lad’s deal runs until the summer of 2024 at Ewood Park, with the Championship side having ultimate control over his destiny.

Cowley outlined a desire to see Carter back at Pompey next season, however, either on a similar deal or as Pompey’s player.

He said: ‘These (players like Carter) are the young players we should be trying to sign, for sure.

‘I’m really respectful to Blackburn Rovers, though.

‘Tony Mowbray and Mark Venus I know well, and we’re appreciative they loaned him to us.

‘I know they are pleased with how we’ve looked after him and how he’s developed.

‘For us, if we could take Hayden on either a permanent or a loan next year, we’d love to do that.

‘I think sometimes when you take players on loan, if you take them on loan with a view to a permanent, this could be a really good way to recruit for the football club.’

Carter has maintained an excellent level of consistency in his 21 Pompey appearances since arriving in January.

Cowley has no doubt a successful loan stay at Burton Albion last season was beneficial to both the defender and Pompey’s recruitment.

He added: ‘We knew when we signed him (how good he was), because we’d watched him at Burton.

‘Sometimes when they are on their second loan and they’ve already played at our level, the recruitment then becomes much easier.

‘You are making decisions based on a really good context.