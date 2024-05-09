Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey will consider a loan exit for Ryley Towler next season.

But that is only with a view to the hugely promising defender having a thriving Fratton future.

John Mousinho will weigh up letting Towler depart on a temporary deal, after a lack of first-team action this term.

The 21-year-old is seen as a talent with a big role to play at PO4 in the long run, however, after marking himself out as an emerging prospect of real promise.

That was seen as Towler came into the starting line-up on the final day and produced a man-of-the-match display in the 2-0 victory at Lincoln City.

The former Bristol City men’s performance was just one of three league starts this season, however, as the likes of Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole and Sean Raggett shone.

Towler was handed a lengthy three-and-a-half year deal when arriving at Fratton Park, with that agreement running until the summer of 2026.

Mousinho has indicated he will run the rule over all of his squad when they return for pre-season training at the end of June.

It’s clear some players are going to find playing time hard to come by in the Championship, as Pompey raise the level of the squad across a busy summer of transfer activity.

Inevitably, some will be free to look elsewhere, either permanently or on a temporary basis before the window closes on September 1.

Any departure for Towler would be on a loan, with such an agreement for developing the popular figure before returning to Mousinho’s squad.

Mousinho will look to operate with four central defenders next season in the Championship.

With Sean Raggett’s contract not being renewed, that leaves Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Tom McIntyre and Towler as the options in that area of the pitch.

Poole’s return from a cruciate knee injury and McIntyre’s recovery from a fractured ankle would need to be completed before any decision was made on Towler.

