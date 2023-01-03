The Blues have begun life without the Cowley brothers as preparations for Saturday’s trip to Spurs resumes.

Footage has emerged on social media of Bassey, who was part of the first-team coaching staff at Fratton Park, heading the session.

In the statement confirming the head coach’s dismissal, the club failed to reveal who would be guiding the ship throughout the week.

However, it appears the coaching set-up will remain the same until further notice as Michael Eisner and Co eye a replacement boss.

This means Bassey, who has previous managerial experience with a brief at Barnet, will be joined by development coach Lorenzo Delcetti and goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo.

This morning's session marks the first time the players have come together since Cowley’s sacking.

As planned, the squad had a scheduled day off on Monday following their disastrous 3-1 defeat to Charlton on New Years’ Day.

Simon Bassey has taken charge of Pompey's training session this morning.

The News understands the players only learnt of Cowley’s departure just minutes before confirmation of his sacking was made public.

But as life goes on at Pompey’s Roko training base, preparations continue for their mouth-watering trip to Spurs on the weekend.

There remains no news over who the Blues’ hierarchy will choose to succeed Cowley at the helm on the south coast.