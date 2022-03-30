There have been managerial changes, debut goals and reported transfer snubs throughout the last week as the business end of the season approaches. Here’s the latest from around the division.

Pardew and Ferguson do battle

Former Southampton boss Alan Pardew (4/1) and ex-Peterborough chief Darren Ferguson (7/1) have emerged as the bookies’ favourites for the vacant position at AFC Wimbledon.

As reported earlier in the week, former Newcastle and West Ham manager, Pardew was the early frontrunner for the position - but the 60-year-old has been joined by the former Preston head coach following his dismissal from the Posh earlier this term.

The Dons are currently sat in the League One relegation zone and are one point away from safety, after a miserable run of five consecutive defeats – and a whopping 21 games without success in all competitions.

Those at Plough Lane will be hoping a new presence in the dugout will see them keep their head above water at the end of the campaign.

Sunderland defender Danny Batth turned down a move to Sheffield Wednesday in January, according to reports. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sunderland star’s Sheffield Wednesday snub

Danny Batth snubbed a move to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of his switch to Sunderland, according to Yorkshire Live.

The centre-back was deemed surplus to requirements at Stoke City before the January window – with Michael O’Neil making him available for a transfer away from the Bet 365 Stadium.

Now, it’s been revealed the 31-year-old was close to re-signing for the Owls, where he spent 18-months on loan from 2011 to 2012.

However, the ex-Wolves man turned down the chance to return to Hillsborough and instead moved to the Stadium of Light.

Since then, he’s made only four appearances for the Black Cats, with Alex Neil’s side currently sat outside the top six – and one place below Darren Moore’s side.

Ex-Pompey favourite scores on home debut

Former Pompey midfielder Andy Cannon was on the scoresheet on his Stockport bow last night – against League One strugglers Crewe.

The goal comes less than a week after the Hull City man raised eyebrows by dropping three divisions from the Championship to the National League.

Cannon made his debut four-days-ago against Brett Pitman’s Eastleigh in a 2-0 victory, and added to his impressive display by netting Dave Challinor’s side first in a 5-0 rout against the Railwaymen in the Cheshire Senior Cup.

