But after a four-month anonymous period at the Tigers, the ex-Rochdale man has dropped a staggering three divisions on loan in a bid to gain much-needed game time.

Cannon, a popular figure among the Fratton faithful, started Danny Cowley’s maiden match in charge on the south coast in March 2021.

He would go on to make 10 appearances under the former Lincoln boss – including two starts – at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, before being let go in the 43-year-old’s summer overhaul.

For the man who made 79 appearances in royal blue during a two-and-a-half year-stay, he was then presented with the opportunity to play Championship football for the first time in his career by then Tigers boss Grant McCann.

In his first outing for Hull, Cannon took no time to adapt by scoring in a 4-1 rout over Preston.

However, his spell at the MKM Stadium quickly turned into a frustrating one, with the midfielder failing to make a first-team appearance since a November outing against Birmingham.

Former Pompey player Andy Cannon has joined Stockport County on loan from Hull. Picture: Joe Pepler

This was, in part, down to suffering successive ankle injuries in training, which impacted his availability.

His standing in the pecking order under new boss Shota Arveladze substantially fell, which opened a potential departure from the Championship strugglers, with Dave Challinor swooping for his signature.

Cannon now joins the The Hatters on the cusp of an EFL return – due to their 10-point gap at the top of the table with 11 games remaining.

He has another year remaining on his Hull contract.

