He was the Blues’ third player to see red this term after similar punishments were handed out to Callum Johnson and Joe Morrell.

Meanwhile, Pompey have collected 74 yellows this season – which doesn’t include those dished out to either Danny or Nicky Cowley.

But how does the Fratton Park side’s so-called bad boys compare to League One’s dirtiest players based on fouls per game?

Well, remarkably, their highest on the list, Ronan Curtis, doesn’t break into the top 20 – despite serving two bans this term for accumulating too many yellow cards.

So who does based on WhoScored.com’s metrics?

Here’s what we found out...

1. Joe Ironside - Cambridge (20th) Fouls per-game: 1.9 Yellows: 2 Reds: 0 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Daniel Phillips - Gillingham (19th) Fouls per-game: 1.9 Yellows: 6 Reds: 3 Picture George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Joseph Dodoo - Doncaster (18) Fouls per-game: 1.9 Yellows: 4 Reds: 0 Picture Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Reo Griffiths - Doncaster (17) Fouls per-game: 1.9 Yellows: 0 Reds: 0 Picture Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales