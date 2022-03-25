Michael Smith, Oliver Rathbone, Dion Charles, and Ellis Harrison.

League One's 20 dirtiest players: includes Rotherham, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday bad boys - but none from Portsmouth

Pompey have seen their fair share of bookings and dismissals this season as they enter the final stretch.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:09 pm

Marcus Harness was the latest to be sent off during last month’s victory over Accrington, after swiping Ross Sykes out from behind in the first half.

He was the Blues’ third player to see red this term after similar punishments were handed out to Callum Johnson and Joe Morrell.

Meanwhile, Pompey have collected 74 yellows this season – which doesn’t include those dished out to either Danny or Nicky Cowley.

But how does the Fratton Park side’s so-called bad boys compare to League One’s dirtiest players based on fouls per game?

Well, remarkably, their highest on the list, Ronan Curtis, doesn’t break into the top 20 – despite serving two bans this term for accumulating too many yellow cards.

So who does based on WhoScored.com’s metrics?

Here’s what we found out...

1. Joe Ironside - Cambridge (20th)

Fouls per-game: 1.9 Yellows: 2 Reds: 0 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo: Julian Finney

2. Daniel Phillips - Gillingham (19th)

Fouls per-game: 1.9 Yellows: 6 Reds: 3 Picture George Wood/Getty Images

Photo: George Wood

3. Joseph Dodoo - Doncaster (18)

Fouls per-game: 1.9 Yellows: 4 Reds: 0 Picture Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Reo Griffiths - Doncaster (17)

Fouls per-game: 1.9 Yellows: 0 Reds: 0 Picture Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

