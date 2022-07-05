The 21-year-old right-back yesterday travelled with Danny Cowley’s squad to San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, for their week-long stay.

And, following his official unveiling on Monday night, he this morning joined the Blues at the Pinatar Football Arena Center for their first training session of the tour.

With Marlon Pack declared available following the throat infection which sapped his energy levels and sidelined him from the Hawks and Gosport friendlies at the weekend, both of Cowley’s summer newcomers were involved.

However, Pompey’s head coach has elected not to bring along any of the triallists which featured in their opening two friendlies.

That meant Christian Saydee, Levi Andoh, Josh Oluwayemi, Rumarn Burrell, Andre Wisdom and Josh Gould remained at home, not accompanying the Blues.

It’s quite a contrast to last summer’s stay at St George’s Park, when around half of the squad consisted of triallists, of which Jayden Reid, Jay Mingi and Gassan Ahadme were signed.

As for those present in Murcia, Toby Steward joins Alex Bass as the two goalkeepers on the trip, with fellow promising youngsters Alfie Bridgman, Harry Jewitt-White and Dan Gifford also in attendance.

Pompey's players during their first training session of their week-long training camp in Murcia, Spain

Meanwhile, Reeco Hackett and Denver Hume are present as they continue their rehabilitation following injuries in the second half of last season.

Although unable to take part in a full training session, they are continuing to work, with Cowley pencilling in their match involvement later in the week.

The Blues’ schedule continues to consist of double sessions, with Monday representing a travel day after embarking on their journey from Gatwick Airport early in the morning.

Although the players did spend time in the gym late afternoon yesterday rather than working on the pitch.

They are based a short walk from the Pinatar Football Arena Center, with Bradford City and Crawley also staying at the same hotel.

Among Crawley’s squad is goalkeeper Corey Addai, who spent part of last summer on trial with Pompey until a minor injury scrapped a potential move.

He is presently on trial with the League Two club after spending last season with Esbjerg fB.

