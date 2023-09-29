Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The News understands the club’s head of recruitment is primed to join Premier League Everton, ending his seven-year stay with the Blues.

Reports emerged this morning of an impending exit for man who arrived from Wolves in 2017, when Kenny Jackett was in charge of first-team affairs.

They are accurate, with Boardman set to work a period of notice before taking up a European scouting role at Goodison Park.

Pompey are believed to be happy to let the former head of performance analysis at Molineux move on and take up his next challenge.

It also presents current sporting director Rich Hughes with the chance to make his own appointment, as he oversees Pompey football’s operation since joining last September.

A year to the day since his appointment was confirmed, Hughes has earned acclaim for his early success in that role - both in terms of some promising recruitment and the positive strides made by John Mousinho since he succeeded Danny Cowley in January.

Now the arrival from Forest Green has the opportunity to freshen up the position and maintain the football operation’s evolution, in keeping with the wind of change which has swept through that key section of the club over the past year.

Pompey head of recruitment Phil Boardman is set to join Everton - prompting the next wave of change to the club's football operation. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images).

Boardman has fitted in well with the new regime, as he continued with his manner of putting in the hard miles and operating largely under the radar.

He leaves with Pompey’s best wishes, but there is now anticipation at how that role can be driven forward with his successor.

That naturally, will still be at a very formative stage of the process with Hughes able to cast their net wide for the ideal candidate.

Likewise, Boardman’s exit will not compromise the work being put in behind the scenes within the current set-up.