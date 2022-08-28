Latest League One predictions on Portsmouth, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Co's chances of clinching promotion
Pompey currently lead the way at the top of League One after Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Port Vale.
Dane Scarlett’s maiden goal sealed the three points for Danny Cowley’s men, who climbed to the summit of the table.
Indeed the victory extended the Fratton Park outfit’s unbeaten run in the division to six games, with the last four matches all seeing the Blues take home maximum points.
In fact they have an impressive goal difference to match, with Cowley’s side joint top scorers in the league as well as being joint third with the number of goals conceded.
Despite Pompey’s standout start to the campaign, all eyes are on the chasing pack with their closest rivals ready to pounce should points be dropped at the top.
Ipswich, Peterborough, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all follow closely, with two points separating the top five sides in the table.
With the Cowley’s men the early pace setters in League One, Sky Bet have revealed their odds on who they predict will clinch promotion in May.
Here’s who they believe will be make the step up to the Championship at the end of the season.
Ipswich: 4/7
Sheffield Wednesday: 8/11
Derby: 15/8
POMPEY: 2/1
Peterborough: 5/2
Plymouth: 11/2
Bolton: 6/1
Charlton: 8/1
Oxford United: 8/1
Barnsley: 12/1
Exeter: 12/1
MK Dons: 12/1
Shrewsbury: 14/1
Wycombe: 16/1
Accrington: 18/1
Port Vale: 22/1
Forest Green: 28/1
Lincoln: 28/1
Bristol Rovers: 40/1
Cambridge: 40/1
Fleetwood: 50/1
Burton: 150/1
Cheltenham: 150/1
Morecambe: 250/1.