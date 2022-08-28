Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed the victory extended the Fratton Park outfit’s unbeaten run in the division to six games, with the last four matches all seeing the Blues take home maximum points.

In fact they have an impressive goal difference to match, with Cowley’s side joint top scorers in the league as well as being joint third with the number of goals conceded.

Despite Pompey’s standout start to the campaign, all eyes are on the chasing pack with their closest rivals ready to pounce should points be dropped at the top.

Ipswich, Peterborough, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all follow closely, with two points separating the top five sides in the table.

With the Cowley’s men the early pace setters in League One, Sky Bet have revealed their odds on who they predict will clinch promotion in May.

Here’s who they believe will be make the step up to the Championship at the end of the season.

Pompey lead the way at the top of League One.

Ipswich: 4/7

Sheffield Wednesday: 8/11

Derby: 15/8

POMPEY: 2/1

Pompey take on Grant McCann's Peterborough next Saturday.

Peterborough: 5/2

Plymouth: 11/2

Bolton: 6/1

Charlton: 8/1

Sheffield Wednesday score five against Forest Green on Saturday.

Oxford United: 8/1

Barnsley: 12/1

Exeter: 12/1

MK Dons: 12/1

Shrewsbury: 14/1

Wycombe: 16/1

Play-off final losers Wycombe currently sit 12th in the table, can they repeat their success from last term?

Accrington: 18/1

Port Vale: 22/1

Forest Green: 28/1

Lincoln: 28/1

Bristol Rovers: 40/1

Cambridge: 40/1

Fleetwood: 50/1

Burton: 150/1

Cheltenham: 150/1