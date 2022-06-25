Some will be optimistic about what the season ahead has in store.

Others not so, knowing that another campaign of toil lies in wait no matter how kind the fixtures computer has been or regardless of the signings made by their team to date.

Pompey fans will be buoyed by the free transfer arrival of Marlon Pack this week following his Cardiff exit.

But will that statement signing be enough to convince the bookies that they are genuine promotion challengers?

Here the latest BetVictor odds on Pompey winning promotion back to the Championship – plus those of their rivals – with the new season just five weeks away.

1. Morecambe IN: Donald Love (Salford, free), Farrend Rawson (Mansfield, free), Max Melbourne (Lincoln, free), Caleb Watts (Southampton, loan). OUT: Aaron Wildig (Newport, free), Jordan Ayunga (St Mirren, free), Kyle Letheren (Hartlepool, free). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 150/1 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2. Cambridge United IN: James Holden (Reading, undisclosed). OUT: Jack Iredale (Bolton, free), Liam Bennett (Walsall, loan). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 150/1. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Accrington IN: Mo Sangare (Newcastle, free), Matt Lowe (Brackley Town, free). OUT: Matt Butcher (Plymouth, free). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 66/1. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

4. Cheltenham Town IN: Dan Adshead (Norwich, undisclosed), Tom Bradbury (Halifax, free). OUT: Will Boyle (Huddersfield, free), Owen Evans (Walsall, undisclosed). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 66/1. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales