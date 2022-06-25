Some will be optimistic about what the season ahead has in store.
Others not so, knowing that another campaign of toil lies in wait no matter how kind the fixtures computer has been or regardless of the signings made by their team to date.
Here the latest BetVictor odds on Pompey winning promotion back to the Championship – plus those of their rivals – with the new season just five weeks away.
1. Morecambe
IN: Donald Love (Salford, free), Farrend Rawson (Mansfield, free), Max Melbourne (Lincoln, free), Caleb Watts (Southampton, loan).
OUT: Aaron Wildig (Newport, free), Jordan Ayunga (St Mirren, free), Kyle Letheren (Hartlepool, free).
BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 150/1
Photo: Clive Rose
2. Cambridge United
IN: James Holden (Reading, undisclosed). OUT: Jack Iredale (Bolton, free), Liam Bennett (Walsall, loan). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 150/1.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Accrington
IN: Mo Sangare (Newcastle, free), Matt Lowe (Brackley Town, free).
OUT: Matt Butcher (Plymouth, free). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 66/1.
Photo: Bryn Lennon
4. Cheltenham Town
IN: Dan Adshead (Norwich, undisclosed), Tom Bradbury (Halifax, free).
OUT: Will Boyle (Huddersfield, free), Owen Evans (Walsall, undisclosed).
BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 66/1.
Photo: Harry Trump