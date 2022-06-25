From left: Danny Cowley, Wayne Rooney, Darren Moore, Steven Schumacher.

Latest League One promotion odds: Where bookies think Portsmouth, Ipswich, Derby, Bristol Rovers, Plymouth & Co will finish next season

With the 2022-23 League One fixtures out and the transfer window now in full swing, it’s only natural that fans up and down the country weigh up their sides’ promotion odds.

By Mark McMahon
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Saturday, 25th June 2022, 7:23 am

Some will be optimistic about what the season ahead has in store.

Others not so, knowing that another campaign of toil lies in wait no matter how kind the fixtures computer has been or regardless of the signings made by their team to date.

Pompey fans will be buoyed by the free transfer arrival of Marlon Pack this week following his Cardiff exit.

But will that statement signing be enough to convince the bookies that they are genuine promotion challengers?

Here the latest BetVictor odds on Pompey winning promotion back to the Championship – plus those of their rivals – with the new season just five weeks away.

1. Morecambe

IN: Donald Love (Salford, free), Farrend Rawson (Mansfield, free), Max Melbourne (Lincoln, free), Caleb Watts (Southampton, loan). OUT: Aaron Wildig (Newport, free), Jordan Ayunga (St Mirren, free), Kyle Letheren (Hartlepool, free). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 150/1

Photo: Clive Rose

2. Cambridge United

IN: James Holden (Reading, undisclosed). OUT: Jack Iredale (Bolton, free), Liam Bennett (Walsall, loan). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 150/1.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Accrington

IN: Mo Sangare (Newcastle, free), Matt Lowe (Brackley Town, free). OUT: Matt Butcher (Plymouth, free). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 66/1.

Photo: Bryn Lennon

4. Cheltenham Town

IN: Dan Adshead (Norwich, undisclosed), Tom Bradbury (Halifax, free). OUT: Will Boyle (Huddersfield, free), Owen Evans (Walsall, undisclosed). BetVictor PROMOTION ODDS: 66/1.

Photo: Harry Trump

