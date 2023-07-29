News you can trust since 1877
Latest League One transfers completed as Portsmouth rivals Barnsley, Charlton & Bolton make significant moves: gallery

Pompey welcomed their latest signing of the summer this week as they completed a free transfer move for goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.
By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

The 23-year-old arrives following his release by Huddersfield at the end of last season and will compete with Will Norris for the No1 jersey at Fratton Park.

His move means the Blues have now signed 12 players during the current transfer window, with a new No8/10 also wanted by John Mousinho before September.

However, Pompey haven’t been the only ones adding to their squad over the past week. Here’s what strengthening their League One rivals have been doing since Sunday.

From left: Tayo Edun, Terry Taylor, Ryan Schofield and Kell Watts

1. League One transfers

From left: Tayo Edun, Terry Taylor, Ryan Schofield and Kell Watts Photo: Getty Images

Club just left: Nottingham Forest Transfer details: Loan deal.

2. Dale Taylor (Wycombe)

Club just left: Nottingham Forest Transfer details: Loan deal. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Club just left: Cardiff Transfer details: Permanent move. Undisclosed fee.

3. Max Watters (Barnsley)

Club just left: Cardiff Transfer details: Permanent move. Undisclosed fee. Photo: Dan Istitene

Club just left: Wolves. Transfer details: Free transfer.

4. Taylor Perry (Shrewsbury)

Club just left: Wolves. Transfer details: Free transfer. Photo: Alex Pantling

Related topics:League OnePortsmouthBarnsleyCharltonBoltonHuddersfieldFratton Park