Keeper Ryan Schofield has signed a one-year deal with the Blues following his Huddersfield departure at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old former England youth international is set to provide first-team competition to fellow summer arrival Will Norris, with Toby Steward and Josh Oluwayemi now expected to seal loan moves away from the club.

Huddersfield-born Schofield has joined after making 35 appearances for his hometown club, with his Terriers debut coming as a 19-year-old back in 2019.

That proved a huge moment, not just for him but also his family.

But as the former Hibs, Notts County and Crawley loanee prepares for his latest challenge away from his Yorkshire roots, he admitted it’s a step in his career that he’s revelling – especially given the Blues’ proud history and stature.

Speaking following his arrival, Schofield said: ‘It's nice to be down here. I can't wait to get started.

‘Obviously, the club speaks for itself, the magnitude of the club, and I just really can't wait to get started and be a part of this club.

Keeper Ryan Schofield is Pompey's 12 signing of the summer

‘It's just an exciting opportunity, like I said, to sign for such a big club with the proud history it's got.

‘Hopefully as a collective, we can really push this year and give it a real go.

‘It (the prospect of signing for Pompey) has gone on for a fair while now and I'm happy to get it done.

'I'm really excited to get it done and the conversations I've had have all been really positive. Everyone I've spoke to about Portsmouth have had really good things to say. It’s just a really exciting point in my career.’

Schofield could be given his first taste of life at Fratton Park when John Mousinho’s new-look Pompey play host to Championship Bristol City on Saturday for their final pre-season game of the summer.

Norris, who arrived on a free transfer from Burnley, is expected to start – but changes are expected throughout the game as the Blues look to give their 12 new additions the chance to experience PO4 properly before the season kicks off.

Schofield knows he has his work cut out to dislodge Norris. Yet he’s happy to accept the challenge.

He added: ‘There's a good goalkeeping group here. Will signed earlier on in the window and, obviously, he showed last year what he can do.