News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Latest League One transfers completed as Portsmouth rivals Derby, Reading and Blackpool strengthen ranks: gallery

Pompey welcomed their latest signing of the summer this week as they completed a loan move for attacking midfielder Alex Robertson.
By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Aug 2023, 08:30 BST

The 20-year-old arrives from Manchester City and is scheduled to remain at Fratton Park until the end of the season. He’s seen as the No8/10 the Blues have been keen to add to their ranks this summer.

Robertson’s move means the Blues have now signed 13 players during the current transfer window, with the club’s recruitment now expected to be scaled back between now and deadline day on September 1 – although John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes will remain open minded if opportunities arrive.

However, Pompey – who travel to Leyton Orient today – haven’t been the only ones adding to their squad over the past week. Here’s what strengthening their League One rivals have been doing since Sunday.

Undefined: twitter
From left: Martyn Waghorn, Alex Robertson, David Button and Jensen Weir

1. League One transfers

From left: Martyn Waghorn, Alex Robertson, David Button and Jensen Weir Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club just left: Coventry Transfer details: Free transfer.

2. Martyn Waghorn (Derby)

Club just left: Coventry Transfer details: Free transfer. Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Club just left: Newcastle United. Transfer details: Loan deal.

3. Max Thompson (Northampton)

Club just left: Newcastle United. Transfer details: Loan deal. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Club just left: Manchester City. Transfer details: Loan deal.

4. Alex Robertson (Pompey)

Club just left: Manchester City. Transfer details: Loan deal. Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:League OnePortsmouthReadingBlackpoolBluesFratton ParkManchester City