Latest League One transfers completed as Portsmouth rivals Derby, Reading and Blackpool strengthen ranks: gallery
The 20-year-old arrives from Manchester City and is scheduled to remain at Fratton Park until the end of the season. He’s seen as the No8/10 the Blues have been keen to add to their ranks this summer.
Robertson’s move means the Blues have now signed 13 players during the current transfer window, with the club’s recruitment now expected to be scaled back between now and deadline day on September 1 – although John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes will remain open minded if opportunities arrive.
However, Pompey – who travel to Leyton Orient today – haven’t been the only ones adding to their squad over the past week. Here’s what strengthening their League One rivals have been doing since Sunday.