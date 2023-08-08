The Blues completed a loan deal for the Australia international midfielder on Monday as John Mousinho took his 2023 summer intake to 13.

Robertson represents the attacking midfielder Pompey wanted to complement their extensive transfer business to date and will wear the number eight shirt at Fratton Park.

Head coach Mousinho revealed to The News that the Blues’ interest in the 20-year-old dates back to February, when a move for the Etihad Stadium youngster was first mooted.

However, they weren’t the only ones credited with an interest and pursuing a deal for the Scotland-born talent.

Indeed, Australia news outlet ftbl.com report that clubs in Spain, Italy and Holland were all keen on Robertson, who helped City’s youngsters claim last season’s Premier League 2 title.

Other unnamed League One clubs were also keeping tabs on the player’s development, while Danish Superliga giants Brondby IF were also interested.

Indeed, various reports claim that they were keen to sign the twice-capped Socceroo on a permanent basis this summer, only to see their efforts thwarted by the asking price City were demanding.

Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson has joined Pompey on a season-long loan Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

To land the exciting talent amid such interest represents a huge coup for Pompey.

And speaking to the club’s website following his arrival, Robertson claimed Mousinho played a big role in his decision to move to the south coast,

He said: ‘It feels great to be at such a big club and all the boys have really welcomed me on my first day here.

‘My agent said that Pompey were interested, so I had a chat with John and Rich and it went well – hence why I’m sat here!

‘I can’t wait to get started. The ground and the fans are unbelievable and the gaffer played a big part in me joining.

‘The way he presented how he wants the team to play really connected with me and now I just want to play a part in that.

‘I can play anywhere in midfield, but more so as an attacking player. Hopefully I can get balls into our number nine, who’s so great in the air.