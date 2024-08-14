LATEST: News on Portsmouth striker’s condition after undergoing heart surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colby Bishop has undergone successful heart surgery.

The Pompey goal machine went under the knife last week in London last week and has been recuperating at home since Sunday, with the procedure going well.

And Blues boss John Mousinho has told how the outpouring of support for the Magic Man has made a big impact on Bishop, as he starts his road to recovery.

A pre-season cardiac screening discovered a ‘potential risk’ to the 27-year-old, with the issue coming to light thanks to mandatory testing.

The good news is the surgery has all gone well with Bishop now back at home, following a whirlwind period in which he’s also become a father.

There is no timescale for the striker’s recovery, but Pompey boss John Mousinho was pleased to report positive news on his major surgery.

Mousinho said: ‘Colby had his surgery last week - and it all went well. They are really happy with what they were able to do.

‘It was major surgery, but there were no complications and Colby is back at home as of Sunday recovering.

‘He’s bed bound for at least a couple of weeks now. In terms of his pathway to recovery, there is nothing I would do as a coach football-wise to even look at anything until he’s back in the building, and starts doing basic things like walking and jogging again.

‘So at the moment he’s entirely in the hands of the medical staff and we obviously wish him all the best with his recovery.’

The news of Bishop’s prolonged absence is an obvious blow to Pompey’s Championship aspirations, as they lose their single greatest supply of goals over the past two seasons.

Concern for the £500,000 signing’s health has been the dominant emotion, however, with supporters providing a poignant moment as they sang about Bishop in his absence at Leeds on Saturday.

It was a moment which resonated with the man himself, as he showed his appreciation on social media.

Mousinho added: ‘There’s been a huge outpouring of well-wishing, emotion and support from the fans.

‘I know that Colby has really appreciated that and it means a lot to him, having done such a huge amount for this football club in the short time he’s been here.

‘It works both ways, of course, with Portsmouth taking Colby and giving him the opportunity. The relationship there is excellent.

‘These kind of things you don’t like to see happen, but it can only strengthen that relationship.

‘There will be a huge amount of support when Colby does come back. It will not be anytime soon - but that is something we can look forward to.’