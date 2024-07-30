Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It wasn’t the news that members of the Fratton faithful will have been expecting as they sat down to breakfast this morning.

At a time when transfer news and speculation is the order of the day, seeing that Pompey’s top scorer over the past two seasons, Colby Bishop, requires immediate heart surgery will have been enough for some to choke on their Corn Flakes!

As social media proves, the Pompey family instantly rallied round the 27-year-old, who only this month became a father for the first time. Sympathies and good luck messages were immediately fired in the striker’s direction, with everyone hoping for a speedy recovery. It’s a sentiment that everyone associated with The News shares.

But as the worrying news began to sink in and the realisation became clear that Pompey had been quick to act on the matter, referring Bishop to a world-leading expert, some dared to think of the consequences the striker’s likely time away from the game will have on the Blues.

It’s a totally understandable thought process given the emotional ties and energy we all dedicate to the club. And thinking along those lines in no way dilutes the sympathy we all have for Bishop, his wife Annabel and their ‘perfect gift’ Cove Camilla at what is undoubtedly a stressful time.

If anything, it’s a compliment to the 2022 £500,000 signing from Accrington, who has topped Pompey’s scoring charts over the past two seasons, and whose goals helped the Blues back to the Championship for the first time in 12 years last term. The Fratton faithful have seen many strikers come and go in recent years, with none coming close to racking up the numbers Bishop currently boasts - an impressive 45 goals from 100 appearances.

His importance to John Mousinho’s team is immense. So much so that the head coach admitted earlier this summer that he wasn’t looking to add to the striking pool already at the club - a department with Bishop as its figurehead and supplemented by the exciting Kusini Yengi and the ever-popular Christian Saydee.

There was total trust in the trio providing the firepower Pompey needed to compete at Championship level. But can that now be said with ‘the Magic Man’ now poised for an as-yet-undetermined period on the sidelines? Clearly not.

Despite all the hype that has accompanied Yengi’s impressive maiden season at Fratton Park last term, none of us can be entirely sure how he’ll cope in the Championship, which is a huge step-up from League One level. Meanwhile, in spite of his PO4 popularity, is Saydee reliable enough or good enough, to put it bluntly, to lead the line in Bishop’s absence in the second tier? The fact that question has been asked suggests not!

Pompey, therefore, need to start thinking fast where their goals are going to come from next season - with the clear answer lying in the transfer market.

As mentioned, this was not a route the Blues thought they needed to go down this summer - or so they kept telling us. Attention focused on bettering the group in other departments, with central midfield surely the priority ahead of the worrying Bishop news.

There’s no doubt about it, the Blues still need to act to strengthen their engine room. But the same emphasis needs to be placed on finding a replacement for Bishop ahead of one of the most eagerly-anticipated seasons in Pompey’s recent history.

Does that compromise deals currently in the pipeline? Does it require chairman Michael Eisner to loosen his purse strings slightly? Does it mean another fringe player being sacrificed in order to bring in extra revenue?

It’s a yes to all of the aforementioned. Pompey can’t afford not to strengthen their attacking prowess in the absence of Bishop. It’s essential that they do and they must do everything within their power to provide a solution to this unfortunate, unforeseen issue.