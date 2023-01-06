The News understands there’s little chance of the highly-touted Chelsea assistant head coach arriving as Danny Cowley’s successor.

Barry has flown up the betting and is currently at the head of market to assume the Fratton hot seat.

The prospect of the 36-year-old taking on the position has gained some support among fans, with the Scouser seen as one of the game’s brightest coaching talents.

Barry would certainly tick all the right boxes in terms of being a progressive appointment, one who can work in the existing football operation at Fratton Park.

It’s believed the man who worked under Paul Cook for three years at Wigan has already turned down a number of opportunities in the Championship, however.

Huddersfield were keen on securing the former Everton trainee’s services last September, with Sunderland, QPR and Ipswich others to have been linked with him in the past.

Barry opted against joining the Terriers, however, instead taking on a part-time role with Belgium at the World Cup alongside Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry.

Anthony Barry

He previously spent a year working with the Republic of Ireland senior set-up, before taking on the position with the side then ranked number one in the world in tandem with his Chelsea obligations.

Pompey are currently in the process of appointing the man who will be charged with revitalising their season.

Leam Richardson is under consideration after leaving Wigan, with former MK Dons boss Liam Manning also linked.

