LATEST: News over ex-Sunderland striker chased by Barnsley, Derby County and Hearts as Portsmouth undertake summer attacking overhaul

The former Sunderland striker has been watched by Danny Cowley, as he looks to rebuild his attacking options this summer.

But The News understands the Blues boss is not looking to accelerate a move for the man who made a big impression in League Two this season.

Molyneux is a player who has come to Cowley’s attention in recent months, after bagging 12 goals and being named both fans and players’ player of the season at Victoria Park.

The 24-year-old is out of contract this summer, although his current club have expressed a desire to hand the ex-Sunderland man a new deal.

The Pompey boss watched Molyneux, who has also been linked with the likes of Barnsley, Derby and Hearts, at Northampton in March.

But Cowley has now decided to focus his attention on other areas, as he prepares to bring in a number of attacking options this summer.

Pompey currently don’t have a senior attacking player contracted for next season.

Cowley has made it clear he would like to have as many as four players to call upon in that department in the 2022-23 campaign.

Leicester City’s George Hirst is a wanted man after making a big impact over the second half of the season at Fratton Park.

Hirst is keen on the prospect of returning to the club, where he bagged 15 goals this season,

But the 23-year-old has been told by Brendan Rodgers he wants to run the rule over him in pre-season before deciding on the path forward for him.

Pompey are likely to be able to fund another loan deal for the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man, rather than a permanent move.

Notts County front man Kyle Wootton is another player who is high on Cowley’s attacking hitlist.

Cowley has been keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old since his interest was first revealed last November.

Wootton has bagged 21 goals in the National League this term, with the likes of Stockport County, Barnsley, Preston, Blackburn and Birmingham also said to be interested.

Spurs striker Kion Etete is another option Cowley is keen on, with Millwall another side looking at the 6ft 6in front man.

Etete impressed at Cheltenham over the second half of the season, after spending time at Northampton.