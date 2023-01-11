LATEST: Notts County boss & former Brighton, Bristol City & Swansea coach delivers stance over Portsmouth managerial position
Luke Williams has denied he’s been in contact with Pompey.
And the Notts County boss has insisted it would take a lot for him to depart his role at Meadow Lane.
The 42-year-old has risen to the top of the bookies’ odds in recent days as the Blues continue their search for Danny Cowley’s successor.
He’s also been joined by Chris Wilder, Liam Manning and Ian Forster as the front runners, after it was revealed early favourite Leam Richardson was not being considered.
Williams arrived at the Magpies in the summer after a two-year stint as Russell Martin’s assistant at MK Dons and Swansea respectively.
After branching off from the current Swans boss, his attractive brand of football has seen Notts County climb to the top of the National League, losing just once in the division this term.
Following his side’s 1-1 draw against Boreham Wood on Tuesday, the former Brighton coach denied he had been approached regarding the vacant role at Fratton Park.
He told BBC Radio Nottingham: ‘I didn’t speak to Portsmouth at all.
‘My whole day is spent working here for this club and I can’t wish to be at a better club, I’m very, very happy.
‘I’m very disappointed after tonight but this club is incredible, it’s now a huge part of my life.
‘I haven’t spoken to anybody and I’ve not had any contact from any other club.’
His appointment at Notts County registered just his second managerial job after a disappointing spell at Swindon saw the Robins relegated to League Two in 2017.
Williams was adamant he remains grateful for the opportunity the National League side gave him and claimed it would take a lot to prize him away from Meadow Lane.
He added: ‘I hope not.
‘Of course in life if something crazy then it’s impossible but I don’t see any reason why it would happen.
‘I’ve been here only a few months and I haven’t achieved anything. I have a lot to prove to the fans still and I’m at a wonderful club where I respect the position that I’m in.
‘I shouldn’t take that for granted at all and I have a lot to be grateful for and a lot to repay people.’