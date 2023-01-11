And the Notts County boss has insisted it would take a lot for him to depart his role at Meadow Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s also been joined by Chris Wilder, Liam Manning and Ian Forster as the front runners, after it was revealed early favourite Leam Richardson was not being considered.

Williams arrived at the Magpies in the summer after a two-year stint as Russell Martin’s assistant at MK Dons and Swansea respectively.

After branching off from the current Swans boss, his attractive brand of football has seen Notts County climb to the top of the National League, losing just once in the division this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his side’s 1-1 draw against Boreham Wood on Tuesday, the former Brighton coach denied he had been approached regarding the vacant role at Fratton Park.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: ‘I didn’t speak to Portsmouth at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notts County boss Luke Williams has denied he's been in contact with Pompey over their vacant managerial role.

‘My whole day is spent working here for this club and I can’t wish to be at a better club, I’m very, very happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m very disappointed after tonight but this club is incredible, it’s now a huge part of my life.

‘I haven’t spoken to anybody and I’ve not had any contact from any other club.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

His appointment at Notts County registered just his second managerial job after a disappointing spell at Swindon saw the Robins relegated to League Two in 2017.

Williams was adamant he remains grateful for the opportunity the National League side gave him and claimed it would take a lot to prize him away from Meadow Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘I hope not.

‘Of course in life if something crazy then it’s impossible but I don’t see any reason why it would happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve been here only a few months and I haven’t achieved anything. I have a lot to prove to the fans still and I’m at a wonderful club where I respect the position that I’m in.