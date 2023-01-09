Anthony Barry and Leam Richardson are out of the running for the vacant head coach role.

The News understands both were approached by sporting director Rich Hughes and asked to apply for Danny Cowley’s former job.

However, neither will now be considered among the Blues’ candidates.

The in-demand Barry has elected to remain at Chelsea, where he works as assistant head coach.

It is understood he was flattered to be asked to apply, however remains committed to Stamford Bridge, having most recently turned down Huddersfield.

Richardson signed a new deal at Wigan in October, taking him to the summer of 2025, only to be dismissed 17 days later.

Although desperate to return to management following his success with the Latics, he is waiting for the right job to become available.

Former Wigan boss Leam Richardson is no longer in the running for Pompey's vacant head coach role. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

At present, despite his affection for the club where he assisted Paul Cook to claim the League Two title in May 2017, The News understands he is not in the frame for the Pompey job.

That situation could well change but, as it stands, Pompey have accepted they must now look elsewhere.

It’s important to stress that neither was offered the head coach role, rather asked to apply, as is the convention by clubs seeking to employ managerial figures.

Pompey are presently working through a shortlist and are in the process of pursuing those candidates they regard as suitable, seeking to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Liam Manning remains in the frame, Robbie Keane has applied, although Neil Warnock is not being considered, despite telling The News he is willing to take the job until the end of the season.

Pompey are seeking a head coach who can fit within their newly-created structure, which involves working with sporting director Hughes and retaining close links with the Academy.