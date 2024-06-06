Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The strength of interest in Karamoko Dembele is likely to put paid to Pompey pursuing the exciting attacker.

Blues boss John Mousinho is a fan of the Blackpool loanee, who was viewed as the kind of talent who could thrive for his side in the Championship.

The News understands, however, the sheer volume and size of the clubs keen on the 21-year-old is set to ensure they don’t advance any interest.

A huge swathe of teams in the Premier League and Championship are credited with interest with the Brest talent, after a breakout season in League One.

Dembele bagged nine goals and 14 assists for the Tangerines, with the former Celtic youngster marking himself out as one of the brightest talents in the EFL.

That has seen the likes of Premier League outfits such as West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Everton linked with a move, with Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough said to be among the Championship sides who are keen.

Pompey are powering forward with their recruitment work ahead of the summer transfer window officially opening next week, with it promising to be a busy summer of activity.

Attacking areas are set to be a major area of focus, particularly with Abu Kamara unlikely to return after his impressive loan stay from Norwich.

Meanwhile, Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully’s futures remain uncertain after difficult maiden campaigns at Fratton Park, leaving Paddy Lane and Callum Lang as the other senior options at present.

Pompey are realistic, however, about the prospect of bringing in Dembele in the face of such intense interest from some of the game’s biggest hitters.

Dembele was not a player the recruitment department made significant in-roads towards, but nonetheless is an example of the kind of loan who shone at League One level - who could then conceivably be looking for a temporary Championship deal next season.

Those are the kind of exciting options who will now be on Pompey’s radar, as they look to replicate the success of the loans of Alex Robertson and Kamara at a higher level.